City of Lynn Haven looking to update their city charter

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is looking to revise its city charter. City officials say it hasn’t be updated in nearly 20 years.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the city moved forward in deciding to place the charter amendment on the ballot in April.

To go into effect, the new charter will need to get approved by a majority of voters. The new charter would remove gender-specific language as well as outdated legal language. It will also update the commissioner vacancy process.

“With our vacancies last year, the charter said we only had 10 days to fill a vacancy or else that power goes to the Governor. So we’ve been living with that. And what we wanted to do is, that’s an item for example we want to clean up and so we’ll give ourselves 60 days if that ever happens again and we have a vacancy to fill,” said Kevin Obos, Lynn Haven’s City Attorney.

The public is invited to share their input on the revisions at the next commission meeting to be held on February 9th. Then the city will vote to officially decide if it will be placed on the ballot.

