City of Lynn Haven looking to regulate food trucks

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven has seen a rise in food trucks, prompting the city to crack down on how they can operate.



Currently, Lynn Haven does not have any guidelines regulating how food trucks carry out business in the city. Commissioners are working to change that as they draft up an ordinance.



On the table are new guidelines that would limit where the temporary restaurants can set up, how they can be decorated, and what they can serve.



The city is also looking to determine how much food trucks will be required to pay each year to operate in city limits.



The city also wants to take local restaurants into consideration.



“I think the main concern was making sure that we’re fair in what we charge them and then making sure that they’re in places where they can also be productive and have some return on their investments as well. And also keeping in mind our brick and mortar restaurants,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven City Manager.



The new ordinance will be presented at the next city commission meeting on March 10th.