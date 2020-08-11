City of Lynn Haven holds workshop for rebuild of municipal buildings

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven held a workshop Monday night to discuss the rebuild of city buildings. Dozens of residents filled the Lynn Haven cafeteria to have their voices heard and to hear from contractors and architects hoping to be awarded the jobs.

When it comes to the rebuild, residents and officials are seemingly unable to agree on what designs they would like, putting a halt on the process. At Monday’s workshop, the city was able to get feedback from residents to aid in making decisions.

Lynn Haven City Manager, Vickie Gainer, says there’s many issues the city must work through before awarding any contracts.

“A lot of it is cost, how large we want the building to be, where we want it to be, if we continue with the design-build, or if we do design-bid-build. Whether we use insurance money or FEMA money. How this will affect our funding period,” said Gainer.

While the city did choose to follow the ‘design-build’ process back in June, Commissioner Brandon Aldridge is now suggesting the commission go a different route. He says he spoke with FEMA on Monday and they strongly advised against following a ‘design-build’ process.

“They did advise that if we continue to go certain routes or go our own direction or do ‘sole build’, then there will be a possibility that no funding will be coming from them so I’m trying to avoid that. I’m trying to work for the citizens of Lynn Haven to make sure we can get every dollar we can get,” said Aldridge.

According to Aldridge, FEMA says it is extremely rare for city’s to not follow their advice when reimbursements are at risk. Gainer says she too is concerned for the possibility of losing FEMA dollars. On the other hand, Commissioner Judy Tinder says she supports the ‘design-build’ process.

The city will be holding a regular meeting Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. They hope to award architecture contracts for both the design of the Lynn Haven Sports Park and the City Hall and Chambers.