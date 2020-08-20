City of Lynn Haven holds emergency meeting, appoints temporary City Attorney

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Following the arrests of Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton, the City of Lynn Haven called an emergency meeting to discuss how they’ll be moving forward.

At this time, Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Russell has assumed mayoral duties. The commission also agreed to add Russell’s name to the city’s financial accounts as well as give him signing authority for all city business.

The city also had to select a temporary city attorney. For this position, they selected Jeffrey Carter with Merlin Law Group.

“He has municipality experience so it was just a very natural fit. We already formed a really great relationship with him with the city and we just thought that it would be a great smooth transition until the city decides what they’re gonna do,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

Carter will serve the city at their next two commission meetings.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Russell says the city will continue to operate as it has been and that these arrests are not a reflection of city staff.

“This wasn’t something the City of Lynn Haven did, it was a politician possibly and we’ll get through it, the city will survive like it always has and we’ll keep moving forward,” said Russell.

Both Anderson and Albritton have not been fired or removed from their positions.

The city’s next commission meeting will be held on Tuesday and they are expected to discuss more on how they’ll be moving forward.