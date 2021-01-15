City of Lynn Haven giving away 300 trees for Arbor Day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is hoping to help hundreds of residents celebrate Florida Arbor Day by giving away 300 trees.

Lynn Haven residents can visit A.L. Kinsaul Park on Saturday starting at 8:00 a.m. City staff will be at the park until all trees are gone. They’ll be given away on a first come first serve basis.

To receive a tree, you must show proof of residency and there’s a limit of one tree per household. They’ll be giving out crape Myrtle Trees, River Birch Trees, Florida Elm Trees and more.

“They are about 4-6 feet and right now is the time to start planting. We’re working on the regrowth efforts here, ever since Hurricane Michael we used to be the tree city. And we don’t have the trees like we did before so we’re doing everything we can to get back to that,” said Ashlynn Alsobrooks, a Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the City of Lynn Haven.

The trees are being provided by the Rotary Club of Lynn Haven. If you don’t get a tree, city staff say they’ll be hosting more give always in the future.

