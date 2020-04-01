City of Lynn Haven extends local state of emergency

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is continuing to operate under a local state of emergency. At Tuesday’s virtual City Commission meeting, Commissioners unanimously voted to extend it for another seven days.​

The city will continue to serve residents remotely by email and by telephone.​ They will see residents by appointment only on a case-by-case basis.

All facility lobbies also remain closed.​

Commissioners also discussed the City’s public parks. The City ultimately decided to keep them open until further notice.​

The Commission says that as long as people do not congregate in the parks, they can provide families with an alternative to sitting inside.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

BDS rolls out distance-learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS rolls out distance-learning"

Lynn Haven extends state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven extends state of emergency"

Isolation negatively impacting those in recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isolation negatively impacting those in recovery"

Panhandle weddings postponed due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panhandle weddings postponed due to COVID-19"

Funeral homes adjust services to meet CDC regulations amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral homes adjust services to meet CDC regulations amid pandemic"

White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus"
More Local News