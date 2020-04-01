City of Lynn Haven extends local state of emergency

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is continuing to operate under a local state of emergency. At Tuesday’s virtual City Commission meeting, Commissioners unanimously voted to extend it for another seven days.
The city will continue to serve residents remotely by email and by telephone. They will see residents by appointment only on a case-by-case basis.
All facility lobbies also remain closed.
Commissioners also discussed the City’s public parks. The City ultimately decided to keep them open until further notice.
The Commission says that as long as people do not congregate in the parks, they can provide families with an alternative to sitting inside.