City of Lynn Haven extends local state of emergency

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is continuing to operate under a local state of emergency. At Tuesday’s virtual City Commission meeting, Commissioners unanimously voted to extend it for another seven days.​

The city will continue to serve residents remotely by email and by telephone.​ They will see residents by appointment only on a case-by-case basis.

All facility lobbies also remain closed.​

Commissioners also discussed the City’s public parks. The City ultimately decided to keep them open until further notice.​

The Commission says that as long as people do not congregate in the parks, they can provide families with an alternative to sitting inside.