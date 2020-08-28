City of Lynn Haven does not select a new Mayor, leaves decision up to Governor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The Cty of Lynn Haven continues to move forward after Mayor Margo Anderson was arrested by the FBI last week and removed from her position. On Thursday, the commission met for the second time this week to choose her replacement. After an hour-long debate, the city decided not to appoint a new Mayor.

“It worked out well today. We’re on an even keel. We’ll move forward and we’ll get this thing solved,” said Rich Walker, a long-time Lynn Haven resident.

Lynn Haven residents and city officials met Thursday morning with plans to select a new leader.

“The actual decision that the commission made today was to make no decision,” said Dan Russell, Mayor Pro Tem.

Rather than selecting a new Mayor, the city decided to place the decision in the Governor’s hands, leaving Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell leading the city for the foreseeable future.

“If the Governor decides to pick someone then that person will be Mayor, if he doesn’t appoint someone then we will continue as a Mayor Pro Tem,” said Russell.

Many residents and commissioners believe this was the most pleasing and flexible option.

“The government will go on. You have your Mayor Pro Tem in there and he will keep you going until the next election and that’s when the people will decide,” said Walker.

“It provides the city the flexibility at any point to change who the Mayor Pro Tem is by a simple motion and second and a vote,” said Russell.

Residents say it’s time to start putting the city’s future first again.

“I know that there’s a bunch of corruption in there and I think that if we can finally get that weeded out that we’ll be able to move forward in a direction that will make Lynn Haven beautiful again,” said Brian Dick, a Lynn Haven resident.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell says he will not be running for Mayor during the next election.

Former Mayor Margo Anderson is scheduled to appear in federal court on October 26th. Former City Attorney Adam Albritton will also appear in federal court that day as well.