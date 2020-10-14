City of Lynn Haven chooses new legal counsel months after arrest of former City Attorney

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven officially chose new legal counsel on Tuesday. This was done in response to the arrest of their former City Attorney Adam Albritton by the FBI in August.

The city has chosen the firm Hand Arendall Harrison Sale. The firm has an office here in Panama City and will take care of all the city’s legal needs. The commission says their top priority when selecting a firm was accessibility and familiarity with the area.

“They also know many of the other people in neighboring cities and I like what one attorney said. If they find really good ideas that are working in one city, they can share that with the City of Lynn Haven here and help us to move forward,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

The city says they wanted to go with a firm rather than one attorney to ensure they receive all the assistance they need.