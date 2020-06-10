City of Lynn Haven cancels 4th of July fireworks show and parade

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The City of Lynn Haven met Tuesday night for a general meeting and this years 4th of July celebration was a hot topic.

Ultimately, the city decided to cancel this years celebration due to the coronavirus. The city wants to prevent large crowds from gathering. They say the safety of their residents and city staff is top priority.

The city has decided to plan a celebration to be held Labor Day weekend instead. The celebration will be about unity and bringing the community together.