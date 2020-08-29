City of Lynn Haven begins month-long ‘Food Truck Friday’ series

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Grabbing a bite to eat just got a lot more fun in Lynn Haven as the city launched its “Food Truck Friday” series at Porter Park. Both the city and food truck owners say it not only provides residents with new food options, but it also allows people to enjoy a fresh meal while social distancing.

“Come out! I had the crepes and they were really good,” said Ryan Scray, a Lynn Haven resident.

The city will host the event every Friday in September from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

“We’re kind of bringing people together but at the same time, we’re outside so we’re able to social distance. You can come, bring it to go, take it with you, you can stay enjoy the park and still be away from each other and still have a good time,” said Ashlynn Alsobrooks, the City of Lynn Haven’s Marketing Specialist.

Each week the city will surprise residents with a few different food trucks, showcasing a variety of foods that are sure to make your mouth water.

“Coming here at lunchtime, being able to support the community, the kids coming after school…we really look forward to it. We just embrace Lynn Haven all around,” said Tami Scott, the owner of Kona Ice Food Truck.

In the past year, food trucks have taken off in Bay County.

“It’s been hot for 10 or 15 years down south and it has slowly kind of migrated up to our area. Right now we’re really hot as an item, as a concept,” said Daric Freeman, the owner of ‘The Spice is Right’ food truck.

Some residents enjoying the food trucks say they’re excited for what’s to come.

“Cycling through the same fast food choices if you’re not cooking at home is exhausting and so this is kind of a change-up for it. It’s like getting the flavor of a local restaurant but on the go,” said Scray.

If you own a food truck and would like to participate, you can access an application at the following link: https://www.cityoflynnhaven.com/DocumentCenter/View/1045/Food-Truck-Friday-vendor-app.