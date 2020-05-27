LIVE NOW /
City of Lynn Haven approves final draft of special audit

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–A final draft of a special audit of the City of Lynn Haven’s spending was approved at Tuesday mornings commission meeting. The audit was conducted by Plante Moran, a firm hired to review the city’s spending and accounting practices over three years.

The audit was done after former officials were indicted for allegedly defrauding the city of millions of dollars after Hurricane Michael.

The results of the audit suggested minimal issues with the city’s accounting practices.

After a lengthy discussion, the city approved the audit and said they will consider the firm’s suggestions. One of those being to update the city’s software.

“With the commission giving us the opportunity to update some of the systems here it will help us to become less of a paper-based municipality, where we will have things at our fingertips and there’s always a trail of what we’ve done,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

The firm reviewed spending under three former City Manager’s; Michael White, Joel Schubert, and John Lynch.

The commission says they believe the audit was worth the price.

