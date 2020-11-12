City of Callaway hosts Veterans Day Parade

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)–Residents in Callaway participated in parade to honor our Veterans. Our very own Amy Hoyt and Jerry Brown had the chance to be a part of it like they do each year.

It was the City’s 26th year holding the parade. It went west on Cherry Street with hundreds of people participating.

There were dozens of veterans, local students, sports clubs, and city officials.

Residents say they’re thankful to see the community come together for the first time in a while.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so happy to see people gathering and not to see the devastation of Coronavirus or anything like that. To see that we’re out here supporting our Veterans regardless of the circumstances of America and it’s beautiful,” said Jay Wolf, an attendee.

People of all ages watched the parade from the side of the road. Those watching said they thank their local Veterans for serving our country.