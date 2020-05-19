City of Callaway extends RV deadline for hurricane victims still fixing their homes

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Callaway residents are breathing a sigh of relief, as the deadline for living in RVs and campers has been extended while they continue to rebuild their homes after Hurricane Michael.

“I just actually got settled with the insurance last week which is a big step,” said one resident, Chase Smeby, who has been partially living in an RV since his home experienced heavy water damage from the hurricane. “Hopefully I can live in this for however long it takes to finish fixing the house up and get back in the house.”

He is just one of over one hundred property owners in Callaway in similar situations, living in campers or RVs as they continue to rebuild. The deadline for living in those was around the corner, on May 27th; now, Callaway city officials have extended that through November 27th.

“That gives us a great deal of time to utilize our insurance money and not be in a rush to get things done,” said Smeby.

Property owners needing an extension can click here to download the extension form. Then, they should bring the completed form to Callaway City Hall and drop it off in the utilities billing dropbox. Code enforcement officers will then verify that progress is being made on the homes in order to approve the extension.

“We still know that there’s a lot of destruction out there and people are still working on their homes,” said Callaway City Manager, Ed Cook. “We do have a responsibility to go ahead and continue the process of getting things cleaned up so we can move forward and get past this hurricane.”