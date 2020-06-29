LIVE NOW /
City of Apalachicola to require facial coverings

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Sunday evening, the mayor of Apalachicola, Kevin Begos, signed an emergency proclamation requiring residents to wear facial coverings inside businesses and other public buildings.

The order is set to go into effect Thursday, July 2.

Exceptions include people attending religious services; eating and drinking at restaurants, those walking, exercising or sitting outdoors, including on boats; children under the age of six and people having trouble breathing due to a pre-established condition.

The full proclamation can be found here:

