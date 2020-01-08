City Manager to speak out on HWY 231 Flyover

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mark McQueen, the city manager for Panama City, is expected to once again speak out against the proposed flyover at Highway 231.

“The concerns from the city perspective is the flyover will have a negative impact to the city, not only from a transportation perspective but also from an economic perspective,” McQueen said last month.  

The project is part of a long-term plan that the Florida Department of Transportation has to widen Highway 231. 

“We are going to provide that access to 231,” F-DOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said last month. “We’re going to make that intersection safer. “We’re going to improve accessibility to 231, 98 and to Harrison Avenue so people can get downtown.”  

McQueen is speaking at a Panama City Growing Strong meeting at Frank Nelson Jr. Park at 6 p.m.

