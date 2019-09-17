City Council changes course votes to dissolve Mexico Beach Police Department

In a reverse of the meeting the city council had last week, the Mexico Beach City Council voted to dissolve the city’s police department.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office provided a proposal to take over the department at the request of Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey and then city manager Tanya Castro. The duo claimed it would save the city money and allow the city access to greater resources from the sheriff’s office.

Last week, every member of the city council seemed united in deciding against the proposal except for Cathey. Cathey took the item off the agenda in what seemed to be the end of the matter.

However, something changed between last week and this week as Cathey called for an emergency meeting so that the council could finally vote on the issue. The vote was 3-2 in favor of dissolving the department.

The move is unlikely to actually save the city any money as the budget request from the sheriff’s office is almost the same as the amount of money to city pays to have its own police department.