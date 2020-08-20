City Commissioner responds to indictment claims

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday’s federal indictment brought new allegations of misconduct against Mayor Margo Anderson, City Attorney Adam Albritton and prosecutors said more charges could be coming against other individuals.

For the second time, City Commissioner Dan Russell was identified by prosecutors in a federal indictment involving corruption in the city. Russell has not been charged with a crime

but he has publicly responded to the allegations.

The first indictment in November charged five people, including former city manager Mike White, with dozens of crimes involving fraud and kick-back schemes for Hurricane Michael clean-up.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Dan Russell said he was cleared of wrong-doing from the first indictment. In that case, Russell was identified by prosecutors who noted that a company working for the city submitted invoices for unauthorized work in “a private, gated community of a city commissioner.”

While Russell doesn’t deny that the work was done inside the gated community where he lives, he maintains that the work was not done on his property.

“The original indictment, if you remember correctly, the Bay County Property Appraiser let everyone know that that was the drainage easement that was cleaned that was not my property so I was cleared of that and you have seen nothing else about that. so to bring that up it’s a moot point at this stage,” Russell said during Wednesday’s special commission meeting.

During that meeting Russell admitted he is also the commissioner identified in the latest indictment.

In this case, prosecutors claim a Lynn Haven public official approached White with a kick-back scheme involving a company called Worldclaim. The indictment states the city hired the company to do its public adjusting. They say then-city manager Mike White took the kickbacks and Worldclaim provided free claims services to Anderson, White and Russell.



“Originally, Worldclaim was my PA. I started out using them. Realized there was some issues with them and I changed over,” Russell said. “Burke and Blue was my pa and I paid them a little over $30,000 to do my PA work. I have the check. I got the invoices. I got the cancelled checks where I have paid that. So there is no conflict with me and Worldclaim. There was a contract with them but it was terminated and not used.”



However, prosecutors tell a different story, saying no money was paid by the city commissioner for Worldclaim to represent Russell and assisting him in obtaining approximately $75,000 from an insurance company for damages done to his private property.



Worldclaim did not respond to our requests for commment. Russell declined an interview and referred us to his comments in Wednesday’s meeting.

Despite these issues, the commission approved a motion to allow Russell to sign checks in his role as Mayor Pro Tem.

Commissioner Judy Tinder said Thursday that she wants to know more about Russell’s connection to Worldclaim and would like for him to explain why he left the company. But she also takes him at his word that he is innocent of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, city officials are making sure no other corruption takes place.

“I think we are still setting new procedures in motion to protect the residents and their taxpayer dollars,” Tinder said.

Those measures include a rule that requires checks over $35,000 to be approved by the full commission Tinder added.