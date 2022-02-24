PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The first-ever traveling Italian water circus has made its way to Panama City Beach.

The theme for this year’s Cirque Italia is all about pirates, mermaids, and hidden treasure.

And it proved to be quite the spectacle.

“We are the first traveling water circus in the United States and this year we have a new show,” Cirque Italia show manager and performer said. “We have everything from aerialists to acrobats and jugglers and contortionists and then it’s all set on our water stage. It’s a dynamic water stage which means that the stage lifts up and we perform with the water as well so it’s like rain and fountains and it just creates this really beautiful atmosphere.”

The show hits its 10 year anniversary this year and many of the performers have been along for the ride for the duration.

Hector Pazaran does a crossbow act that he said he has been perfecting over the last decade.

“Well a lot of effort, a lot of practice,” Pazaran said. “Not just me but all of my fellow performers have been working really hard before going on stage. It’s months, sometimes years of training before going on stage and doing all the stunts that we do.”

“This show is really unique. You can’t find entertainment like this just anywhere. That’s really something that we really try to focus on; bringing high-level, exciting entertainment that’s fun for the whole family to these local communities.”

The circus will be performing six more times under the big top tent in the parking lot of Frank Brown Park.

· February 25 – Friday: 7:30pm

· February 26 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

· February 27 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

You can find more information on how to get tickets by visiting cirqueitalia.com.