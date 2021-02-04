Cigarette caused Walton County blaze

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL — Walton County firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in a two-story home in DeFuniak Springs Thursday morning.

Walton County Fire Rescue, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department were sent to a home on Mountain Valley Road following an 8 a.m. 911 call about a house fire. The caller said she was the only one home and awoke to flames in her bedroom, officials wrote in a news release. First responders arrived on scene to find flames coming from a room located on the second floor of the home.

The firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the bedroom where the fire originated, saving the rest of the family’s home.

Fortunately, the caller made it out of the home safely, officials added. Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters were able to save the family’s cat from the smoke-filled home. However, two pet lizards were found deceased in the second-story bedroom where the fire originated.

The fire was caused by a cigarette that was discarded onto the porch just off of the bedroom on the second floor.