Church uses VBS to help Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Excitement, dancing kids and donations filled the main tent of Saint Dominic Catholic Church Friday.

Over 80 kids went to Vacation Bible School at St. Dominic’s, and they also brought diapers, wipes and other baby items for Operation Baby Love.

In previous years, the VBS program donated to military members. This year, they decided to focus on the Panhandle and donate the items to Matthew’s Nursery at Catholic Charities.

“It’s been wonderful with the military but now with Hurricane Michael and what Saint Dominic’s has done after the hurricane, this just adds to it and the children should feel very good about themselves that they have contributed so much,” Sister Jean O’Connor said.