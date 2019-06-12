PANAMA CITY, FL - Chuck Kurth Talks About Cardiopulmonary Rehab on the program we will be having Chuck Kurth, cardiopulmonary rehab specialist, CRT. He has been with the program since it started at the hospital in 1997.

He will discuss our cardiopulmonary rehab program at the hospital in conjunction with Men's Health Week, which is this week. Things to discuss will be :

