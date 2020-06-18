Chipola hires coach Donnie Tyndall

Tyndall has been a head coach at Tennessee, southern Mississippi, and Moorehead state…

he most recently was the head coach of the Detroit pistons G-league team.. But he’s also been an assistant coach as LSU, Idaho, and middle Tennessee.

Tyndall has experience at the JUCOlevel. Coaching at st. Catherine college in Kentucky for one season in which he led the team to the school’s first NJCAA tournament appearance.

and the coach could sound familiar because while with the volunteers, Tyndall faced NCAA sanctions of academic fraud when coaching at southern Mississippi which led to Tennessee firing him in 2015.

However, he shows proven records of success… Something Chipola athletic director Jeff Johnson said he was looking for in the hire.

At Southern Miss, he even boasted a 56-17 record in just two seasons, but the NCAA made the school forfeit all 56 wins because of the sanctions.

When he was in Hattiesburg he brought a lot of excitement to the men’s basketball program… Something Jonson hopes is duplicated here in Marianna.