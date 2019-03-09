Chipola College to host never before seen play Video

MARINNA, Fla. - Chipola College is set to host a one night only, never-before-seen play next week that highlights the lives of veterens through letters sent home during World War II.

Our Lives in Letters: A World War II Perspective, is a three institution collaboration.

Technical director, Connie Smith, came up with the idea while obtaining her masters from Florida State University.

For a history assignment she was asked to transcribe and annotate letters in the archives of the Institure on World War II.

While reading the letters she realized how vibrant the voices were and began envisioning them on stage.

Smith along with professor of english, Dr. Rachel West, sat down and began writing scripts and putting the play together.

The last piece of the puzzle, the actors and actresses, will be coming from Northern Illinois University next week to perform the play in front of an audience.

"These are letters written by real people during World War II. We were able to hold these letters," said Dr. Rachel West, professor of english. "Determine what, how to make these people speak into a play and so now we have the privilege and the pressure of making sure we're honestly showing who these letter writers are."

West said some relatives of the authors of the letters will be in attendance next week.

Our Lives in Letters will premier Thursday at the Chipola College Prough Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Chipola College box office.