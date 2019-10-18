Chipola College hosts First Responders Job Fair

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Students at Chipola College were exposed to real life emergency situations Thursday at the First Responders job fair.

First responders from all areas of law enforcement gathered to educate students and share hands-on career information.​

Students got to experience real life job duties like robots disabling bombs, smoke houses to demonstrate how firefighters work in fires, and a drunk driving simulation put on by Florida Highway Patrol.​

Law enforcement from across the Panhandle were involved including agencies from Walton, Bay, and Jackson counties.​

The college says having an interactive fair allows students to experience different career paths firsthand.​

“It’s a moment where they say ‘I didn’t really understand this’ but now that I see this I want to learn more. So its an educational experience, its an educational opportunity. But another big takeaway for students is they can get hired on the spot when you have hiring managers here ready to put you to work,” said Darwin Gilmore, Dean of Workforce and Economic Development for Chipola College.

Among those agencies hiring students on the spot were the Florida Department of Corrections and the Apalachee Correctional Institute

