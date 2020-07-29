Chipola College creates student-centered coronavirus guidelines

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola College’s administration has put a set of student-centered coronavirus guidelines in place ahead of their August 24th start date.

The college’s administration created guidelines they say will not only keep their students safe, but also make their lives easier.

“I think things are so much more convenient for students and I think we’re so much more student-centered,” said Sarah Clemmons, the president of Chipola College.

Clemmons said the pandemic caused the administration to ask the question of how they could make themselves and the college’s services more accessible to students.

As a result of the pandemic, Chipola College now offers free online tutoring and academic advising over Zoom. Students also have the ability to apply online, order their books online, and apply for financial aid online.

“You know one of our slogans that we’ve heard students saying is ‘stay home, stay well and excel at Chipola College,'” Clemmons said.

Chipola will offer five different types of learning including face-to-face, traditional online, and three other modified online learning methods: online synchronous, modified face-to-face synchronous, and modified face-to-face asynchronous.

Face-to-face learning will consist of the traditional brick and mortar classroom where students will come to class in person. Traditional online is an online course administered through Chipola’s learning management system, Canvas. On-campus meetings are not required with traditional online courses but exams will be proctored.

Online synchronous is an online course through Canvas and on-campus meetings are not required. However, the course requires students to sign in to class via Zoom, Teams, etc. on specific days and times.

Modified Face-to-Face synchronous acts as a hybrid course where students will meet face-to-face for class on campus on a designated day and time and through Zoom on the second day at a designated time. For example, if a student signs up for a Tuesday/Thursday 2:00-3:15 class, on Tuesdays they would meet in person, and on Thursdays, they would meet over Zoom, Teams, etc.

Modified Face-to-Face asynchronous students meet in a classroom with an instructor on a designated day and time and complete work online the other day of class but with no online meeting on Zoom, Teams, etc.

“We feel like we’ve got a little bit of everything, something for everybody based on their level of concern about being back on campus,” said Pam Rentz, the vice president of instructional affairs.

Students at Chipola won’t be limited to just one learning option. They are able to pick which options work best for each class.

“You can mix and match the learning options depending on what your major is and depending on what your schedule is,” Clemmons said. “You might come to campus two days a week and zoom the other two days a week.”

Chipola is also requiring students and staff to wear facemasks on campus and will be distributing a publication called “The 2020 Keys to a Healthy Campus.” Students can read the publication and see the new guidelines and learn how to keep themselves and others safe.