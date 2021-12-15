Chipola College announces seventh straight Aspen Award nomination

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola College officials announced they’re one of the 150-institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million prize.

This prestigious award goes to a college that shows strong and improving students’ outcomes in key areas like retention, completion, transfer, and equity.

Chipola College has been nominated for every opportunity since the Aspen Prize originated. That’s seven times.

“It confirms that our students are performing at a high level. To be nominated repeatedly means that we are one of the winningest colleges in the Nation,” Chipola College’s President Dr. Sarah Cemmons said. “It puts us in the top 10% of all the community colleges in the U.S.”

College officials submitted the remaining paperwork for the prize on Monday.

The competition results will be announced in Spring 2023.