Chipley woman arrested for meth trafficking

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman is behind bars after a traffic stop yielded more than 30 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies say on December 18th, a Washington County Sheriff’s K9 unit stopped a vehicle for speeding near Moss Hill Road on State Road 77.

Authorities then say a search of the vehicle resulted in the deputy finding nearly 25 grams of meth, two pipes, Xanax bars totaling more than 7 grams in weight, and Ecstasy.

The driver, 40-year-old Jillian Pennewell, then admitted to having additional narcotics and retrieved over 8 grams of methamphetamine from inside of her pants.

Pennewell was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.