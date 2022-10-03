CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman allegedly hit herself in the head with a hammer and then fired a gun into her home, striking her boyfriend, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home on Prissy Lane.

Deputies said, “an argument erupted between 26-year-old, Quamiracle Jade Davis and her live-in boyfriend. During the argument, Davis grabbed a hammer and struck herself before exiting the home,” they wrote. “Davis retreated to the vehicle, retrieved a gun, and shot several rounds toward the house that was occupied by the victim. One of the bullets went through the front door of the home and struck the victim in the thigh area.”

Davis then left the area. The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries were non-life threatening.



A short time later, officers with the Chipley Police Department located Davis. Davis was transported to a local hospital for her injuries and cleared.

Davis was then arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of firing a gun into an occupied dwelling and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.