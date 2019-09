HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- An early morning car accident in Holmes County kills a Chipley teen.

It happened around 1:30 Saturday morning between State Road 79 and East Martin Road.

Police said a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on State Road 79 when a deer ran in front of the car. After colliding into the deer, the car then crashed into a culvert, becoming airborne, and threw the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver, 19-year-old Joshua Webb, died at the scene.