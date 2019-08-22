Chipley Police investigating armed robbery

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipley Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery took place at 1664 Main Street. Police say the suspect got away with the victim’s truck, trailer and lawn equipment.

The suspect is described as a thin build black male between 6’-6’2 wearing a t-shirt, grey jeans and white tennis shoes.

The truck stolen is a 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 4 door, the 16 foot single gate black trailer with rails had 2Exmark laser z 60’ zero turn mowers, 2 blowers and 2 weed eaters on it.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or l Crime Stoppers of Washington County at (850) 638-TIPS.