BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)– A Chipley man is dead following a late-night wreck in Washington County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Bethel Drive. Reports said 29-year-old Trevor Hadley was driving his truck in the field off Bethel Drive in Bonifay when the vehicle spun out and overturned.

Hadley was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.