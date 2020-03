CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley man was killed in a traffic crash Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sion Alford III, 84, was driving a 2017 Lexus east on U.S. 90 near Sewell Farms Road when he drove across the westbound lane and onto the north shoulder of the highway. The vehicle ended up in a ditch, troopers wrote

Alford was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.