WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley man was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a child porn case, officials said Thursday.

Jerry Raphael Pitts Jr., 18, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

“The case began last year when FDLE agents received a cyber tip about a computer user uploading child sexual abuse material on a social media platform,” the FDLE wrote in a news release. “Through investigative techniques, agents were able to identify Pitts’ residence as the source of the upload.”

Agents obtained a search warrant for Pitts’ cellular phone. A forensic review of the device discovered the presence of more than 300 images featuring children as young as seven years old being sexually abused.

Pitts was booked into the Holmes County Jail and is awaiting his first appearance before a judge.