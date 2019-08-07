Chipley man accused of making threats at Wal-Mart

A Chipley man was arrested after he allegedly made threatening comments in a Wal-Mart.

Charles David Thomas, 33, came into the store to return item. After his return was denied Thomas became upset and made statements indicating that he was going to shoot some things in the parking lot of Wal-Mart, police wrote.

Thomas then demanded to speak with management and after again being denied on his return, an employee over heard him state that they were going to have even bigger problems, officers added.

Shortly after his departure from the store Thomas was located during a traffic stop and found to be wearing a shoulder type holster. However, no firearms was located. Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked into the Washington County Jail for one count of false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearm in a violent manner.