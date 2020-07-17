Chipley community comes together during COVID-19.

Chipley, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Community Hospital administers coronavirus tests Monday through Friday and those outdoor exams come during the hottest time of the day.

This prompted local leaders to find a way to say thank-you to their frontline workers.

This week, the Washington County Library donated large, industrial-grade fans so testers don’t get overheated as easily.

“These fans are making a huge difference when my tester is in full garb,” said Jennifer Rydberg, the director of cardiac rehab at NFCH. “She can take a minute, come stand over here, cool off for a minute in between cars.”

The hospital’s testers are outside in the heat in multiple layers of PPE Monday through Friday.

“They have on their regular scrubs, they have to put on a gown that’s not very breathable, they put on an N-95 mask, they put on a hair bonnet so their whole head is also covered, and then they put on a face shield and then two pairs of gloves so all that just on top of their scrubs,” Rydberg said.

Washington County Fire Services also joined in on the effort. Rick Kerr, the Washington County fire coordinator offered to come and set up a hydration station with paper fans and waters.

“Of course we’re thrilled to have him come and work for us with the Washington County Fire Service on behalf of the board of commissioners,” said Kathryn Jordan, the business development coordinator with NFCH. “We’re just so happy to have him here it’s a great service to the community and to the people being tested.”

Rydberg also said the donations and the pandemic have made their team grow even stronger.

“We’ve definitely made us closer as a team, you know, blood, sweat and tears literally,” Rydberg said. “So to have people acknowledge it and want to come help it just makes our team a little bit bigger.”

As of Friday, Washington County has reported 233 coronavirus cases.