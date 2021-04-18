Chipley community celebrates the life of a man who died in an ATV accident with a fundraiser for his son

CHIPLEY Fla. (WMBB) — The Sunny Hills Chipley community is celebrating the life of a family man who lost his life in an ATV accident in February.

A fundraiser was put on April 18 for the family during this difficult time.

“It’s amazing when you lose someone how everyone comes together,” said Jared Sasser’s cousin Chrissy Sims.

Sims and her family celebrated the life of 37-year-old Jared Sasser on Sunday.

The Sunny Hills Boat Lake Swim Park put on a fundraiser to help his family as much as they can.

“We are spending time as a family and telling stories about Jared and doing what he would have loved, just being together and enjoying ourselves,” said Sims.

Sasser who worked at the Northwest Florida Community Reception Center as a Sargent lost his life on February 21, in an ATV accident.

“When we found out that it was a DOC employee that tragically lost his life and had left his son behind,” said Boat Lake Director Danielle Flickinger. “As a community, when the wreck actually happened out here, and as the DOC family, we felt obligated to really step in and help this family.”

Flickinger helped to organize Sunday’s fundraiser. Community members gathered to send their love to both Debra and Lucas, Sasser’s mother and young son.

“The day after the wreck I had about 60 women in this community just begging to do anything for this family, as a mother for Mrs. Debra, who lost Jared,” said Flickinger. “And I learned very quickly, yet again, this community is a tight-knit family and we will do anything to help out anybody here.”

Both Flickinger and Sims said they would have done anything for this community and his family.

“It’s been overwhelming, but overwhelming with awesomeness that everyone has come together and would want to do so much for our family,” said Sims. “It speaks a lot about the person that Jared was and what he did to this community and this town and his family and friends. And we are just here enjoying our time together.”

Although Sasser’s life ended abruptly, Flickinger tells me she hopes his story will serve as a reminder for those to slow down while driving as it might save a life.

“Because you don’t ever want to be the one that takes a life, and you don’t ever want a cop to have to call and announce to your family that you lost your life to speeding,” said Flickinger.

If you want to help out the Sasser family, donations can be sent to Debra Sasser, Jared’s mother, at P.O. Box 165 Wausau Fla. 32463.