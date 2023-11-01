CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Washington County is celebrating Halloween in a big way. For 14 years Chipley residents used a local park for a Halloween event but this year two moms are bringing back good old-fashioned door-to-door trick-or-treating.

The people of Chipley had quite a treat tonight there were bounce houses, games, costume contests, and of course candy.

Residents of Chipley gathered at the Washington County, VPK center to celebrate Halloween.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating was restricted because the former Chipley mayor wanted to keep kids safe by limiting them to trunk-or-treating at Jim Trawick Park.

“We had worked for about a few months now getting this together because Florida hasn’t done trick or treat in over 14 years. And as mothers, we really wanted our children to have the same pastimes that we did growing up in this wonderful small community of ours,” said Event Co-organizer Brittany Goynes.

Children and parents were able to play games, win prizes, and buy from the multiple food trucks. Residents who participated in door-to-door trick-or-treating kept their porch lights on to let kids know they had treats.

Those who attended got the chance to participate in a costume contest and pumpkin decorating contest.

“I’ll get the polls open and the community will get to vote. It will be a community vote which makes me very happy,” said Event Co-organizer Taylor Hampton.

The money to enter the contests goes straight to a good cause.

“I am keeping $0. I have paid for things out of my pocket. We have raised about $1325 for the for the drive, the Washington County sheriff’s office toy drive,” Hampton said.

Hampton said she is so happy to have the community support her in doing this event.

The kids who tagged along we’re just happy to be part of it… But mostly just getting candy.

“To get lots of candy and stuff,” said trick-or-treater Marley Shelton.

“Probably dressing up and getting to hang out with your friends and getting a lot of candy today,” said trick-or-treater Blakely Bush.

“I’d say the candy and human interaction,” said trick-or-treater Kinsley Williams.

The event organizers say that because of this event’s success, they plan on doing it next year as well.

“We’re expecting it to be bigger and better next year. And we have our wonderful city officials here supporting us fully. And we just can’t wait to watch it grow bigger and bigger and become more united us as a community,” Goynes said.

Over 250 people attended the event and they hope it grows even bigger next year.

Hampton said next year she plans on advertising the Halloween event a few months out and adding more charities to the list.