Children’s Memorial Garden dedicated at A.L. Kinsaul Park

LYNN HAVEN, FLA. (WMBB) — After almost a year of construction, the Children’s Memorial Garden at A.L. Kinsaul Park was dedicated on Saturday morning.

The idea for the park came from The Compassionate Friends of Bay County, a support group for those whose children, grandchildren or siblings have died.

“I know that there are some that don’t have a place to go, no gravesite or their child is buried somewhere else and this just gives them a place to come and reflect, think about their child and think happy thoughts,” said Sandra Harrison, the new Bay County TCF Chapter Leader. ”We just wanted everybody to come out and enjoy the garden.”

Construction began on the garden last summer and with the help of dozens of local businesses and individual sponsors, it is now complete, honoring those who have passed away with benches, trees, plaques, a fountain and a mural wall.

The garden has been designed to honor as many as 420 deceased children.

One local father, Jarren Aguon, lost his young son in 2018 and says the garden is a spiritual place of peace to remember him by, as well as a comforting place for others to spend time with their own lost family members.

“It means a lot because it gives us another place to go and remember him and all the other kids here,” said Aguon. “Everybody is bound by the same reason to this garden so it means a lot.”

The garden is now open for visitors to come spend quiet time remembering their loved ones or simply to honor those who have been lost.