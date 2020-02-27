Children’s Advocacy Center hoping to help spot the signs of abuse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center worked with community members Thursday in hopes helping them prevent child abuse.

Officials with the center say they work with many different people and organizations on a daily basis, but feel there are also some areas in the city where awareness of facility services is lacking. They hosted an event on Thursday, Coffee For Kids, in order to connect with the leadership of faith-based institutions and other establishments.

“The people who get to see people inside of our churches, mosques, and other places who are so ingrained with families, we want to make sure that those people have resources they can reach out to the outside of the church,” said Chief Operations Officer, Brent Patrick.

Representatives from the Children’s Advocacy Center spoke to faith leaders who attended about the signs of child abuse, preventing it, and the resources available to community leaders after abuse has been reported.

Patrick emphasized that prevention is the key.

“Something that I think is really, really important is prevention work. Several years ago the agency really became involved in prevention, letting people know what to look for is so important to ensuring that our children in our area are safe,” he said.