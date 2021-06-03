Children in Bay County are now able to receive the COVID vaccine

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — It is the first day in Panama City for children aged 12 and older to receive their COVID vaccination with PanCare.

And local pediatricians want to help educate parents and guardians when it comes to receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

“We as pediatricians have to educate our parents,” said Baldwin Pediatrics Pediatrician Rubina Azam. “We have to teach them the risks and benefits of everything that we do.”

When it comes to children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Azam tells her patients the risk of contracting the virus is higher than the risk associated with receiving the shot.

“Especially if they have underlying asthma or if they have some kind of immune condition or congenital heart disease, definitely it is important that they receive that vaccination,” said Azam.

She understands parents want to protect their children from any harm, especially since the vaccine uses a newer technology. After researching trials though, Azam decided to vaccinate her 18-year-old daughter.

“Children contributed to almost if I’m correct, 14% of all infections and some children if they get the disease can have some complications and almost 300 children have died from COVID,” said Azam. “And we have almost 4,000 cases of multi-system inflammatory disease in children.”

“This is the first time we were able to do a vaccination clinic for children,” said PanCare Marketing Coordinator Ashley Kelley.

There will be two upcoming vaccination clinics in Bay County. One at Baldwin Pediatrics as well as at the PanCare location on Saturday, June 12.

For more on appointments, visit the PanCare website as well as the Baldwin Pediatrics website.