Children can drop off letters to Santa at Lynn Haven’s temporary City Hall

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Christmas is fast approaching and now kids can send letters directly to Santa Claus himself! The City of Lynn Haven has set up their very own mailbox that goes straight to the North Pole. Children can drop off letters at Lynn Haven’s temporary City Hall on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The city will accept the letters up until Christmas. This is the first year they’re doing it.

After the year local children had, the city says they’re excited to help them have some fun.

“This was organized to bring a little bit more normalcy and joy for the community through everything we’ve been through this year. They had the pandemic, we had homeschooling, kids have been a little bit stressed. So this was something for them to enjoy this holiday season,” said Evgeniya Stetsenko, Lynn Haven’s marketing coordinator.

Children are also free to take an ornament when dropping off their letters. The city asks you don’t touch the display due to COVID-19.