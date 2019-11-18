Child service workers celebrated at event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Workers from six organizations who work in children’s services across the Panhandle came to Mosley High School’s Auditorium for a special edition of “The Price is Right.”

Participants won items like a cruise, Yeti cooler, Disney gift cards, a TV and more. Chris Lolley, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Florida, had been talking to the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida about doing an appreciation event for the employees since before Hurricane Michael.

“After the storm, of course we realized it’s even more critical that we be able to support the people that are helping other people and they rarely get told thank you,” Lolley said.

All of the prizes were donated.

