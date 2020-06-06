Child abuse during a pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Child abuse occurs even during a pandemic and is often much harder to detect.

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center executive director, Lori Allen, said now more than ever community members can help children in need.

She said that while the center has received fewer abuse reports since the virus outbreak, new cases tend to be more alarming when they are reported.

This may be because the community has been isolating for the past couple of months, she said, leaving fewer witnesses of abuse to make reports on a child’s behalf. There are also fewer opportunities for children to be around others to ask for help, she added.

“It is very important right now in our community is to be the one the one with courage, and if you see something say something,” Allen said. “You may be the person that is the last breath of hope for someone who really needs safety or really needs help. Don’t be afraid to reach out on someone’s behalf, and it is all of our responsibility right now.”

To report a suspected abuse, you can call 1-800-962-2873 or visit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s website for more information.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Dangerous surf to build as TS Cristobal heads north

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerous surf to build as TS Cristobal heads north"

Bay Co. NAACP holds news conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Co. NAACP holds news conference"

In the face of fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "In the face of fire"

LGBTQ Center of Bay County plans Pride Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "LGBTQ Center of Bay County plans Pride Month"

Peaceful Protest With Photography

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peaceful Protest With Photography"

Movie theaters re-open following the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Movie theaters re-open following the pandemic"
More Local News