Chief: Panama City Fire to suspend EMS services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters with the City of Panama City will soon no longer be responding to medical calls.

The news came via an email Fire Chief Alexander Baird sent to the city’s staff members Friday. Baird wrote that it is with “great regret” that he announces the suspension of EMS Services by the city manager.

Baird added that he met with county officials to discuss the city’s exit from EMS services.

A formal announcement about the date of the suspension is forthcoming, Baird added.

City manager Mike McQueen released the following statement:

The City of Panama City and its fire department began EMS services in 2016.

We are refocusing the City’s efforts towards fire safety and away from EMS services for two reasons:



To provide Panama City the premier level of firefighter readiness, and to deliver the highest level of fire safety to residents.



The EMS function is and always has been a County responsibility—including for all cities within the county. They have performed this function very well and are continuing to provide exceptional service.



My highest priority is for the safety and security of our citizens. This new direction, phased in over time, better positions the City to meet these needs.” Mike McQueen, Panama City City Manager

