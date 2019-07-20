Chief: Panama City Fire to suspend EMS services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters with the City of Panama City will soon no longer be responding to medical calls.

The news came via an email Fire Chief Alexander Baird sent to the city’s staff members Friday. Baird wrote that it is with “great regret” that he announces the suspension of EMS Services by the city manager.

Baird added that he met with county officials to discuss the city’s exit from EMS services.

A formal announcement about the date of the suspension is forthcoming, Baird added.

City manager Mark McQueen released the following statement: