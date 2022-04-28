DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Chick-fil-A submitted plans to DeFuniak Springs officials last week to build a location off Highway 331.

The new Chick-fil-A will be the first along I-10 between Tallahassee and Crestview.

The popular fast-food chain had been in talks with the city for about five months.

“The plans were submitted. They are currently with our engineering team being reviewed,” DeFuniak Springs Planning Director Chris Wallace said. “Once we receive comments back we will get back with Chick-fil-A and they will make any necessary revisions and then once all the corrections have been made we can go ahead and issue our development order.”

The Chick-fil-A will sit here just south of Zaxby’s and will be the first of eight commercial lots to be filled for the Bay Springs development.

Bay Springs will be a combination of residential and commercial development that the city has officially begun work on.

The project will boast 400 single-family homes and around 100 townhomes.

Wallace said they are in talks with a few other major national brands to bring in additional restaurants and lodging for the development.

“It is an exciting time for the community,” Wallace said. “I think they haven’t seen a lot of growth in the way that they would’ve liked to. And now that we have this growth coming, everybody is really excited about the possibilities, the opportunities this is going to provide for the community.”

“I’m very excited about Chick-fil-A. Hallelujah. It’s time. We need one,” resident Linda Young said.

Other projects in the works include another mixed-use development on the east side of Highway 331 called Eagles Crossing, which will feature over 2,000 homes and more businesses, the Starbucks going in place of McLain’s Family Steakhouse, and a 7-11 at the intersection of Highway 331 and Coy Burgess Loop south of the Best Western.

The Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open in early 2023 and officials hope the entire Bay Springs development will be complete in the next five years.