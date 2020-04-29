Chic-Fil-A offers live music in drive through

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chicken sandwiches weren’t the only thing available at one Chic-Fil-A drive-through Wednesday afternoon.

The Tyndall Parkway location in Callaway featured live music being played for customers waiting in line to order meals from their cars. Songs were sung by Anthony Peebles, a local musician in Bay County, as he played the guitar.

Peebles said this was a way for him to return some art to community members’ lives in a safe manner.

“I get to sing, people get to roll down their windows and not be out in public. It is crazy because you forget how much you love the arts and live music until it is gone and then you are like, oh shoot I want to go listen to music now. Anyway, it is a great to come on through and listen from a distance.”

Marketing director for local chains, Austyn Evans, explained this is a part of their #thelittlethings initiative. She said while still incorporating social distancing into daily routines, they are shifting the way they extend hospitality to their guests, hoping to add a little cheer into the community.

Peebles will be performing at the Callaway location once more on Friday from 11-2, and tomorrow from 11-2 at the Chic-Fil-A on Panama City Beach.