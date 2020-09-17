CHELCO nears full power restoration

Waves crash near a pier, at Gulf State Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of noon Wednesday, CHELCO has more than 900 members without power, as crews have continued working to restore power to as many members as possible following Hurricane Sally, officials wrote in a news release..

“We have all hands on deck working tirelessly to repair damage and safely restore power to our members,” said CEO Steve Rhodes.

Since Tuesday, CHELCO has restored power to more than 18,000 total members who were affected by Hurricane Sally over the course of several days.

“We’re still hopeful that power will be restored today to all locations that are capable of receiving power and clear of flooding and hazards,” said Matt Rushing, Manager of Energy Control. “We are working to restore the remaining large outages and to restore the isolated outages spread throughout our service territory.”

CHELCO is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving more than 53,000 accounts in Walton, Okaloosa, Holmes and Santa Rosa counties.