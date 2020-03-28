Checkpoints set up along Florida-Alabama border to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the sunshine state

by: Kendra Day

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Florida law enforcement agencies set up checkpoints at the Alabama-Florida border. On Friday, Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to keep people travelling from areas known to have a lot of COVID-19 cases out of the state.

Executive Order 20-86, directing all persons who enter the State of Florida from an area with substantial community spread, to include the State of Louisiana, inclusive of those entering the State of Florida by roadways, to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.

Florida Law Enforcement Checkpoints at Alabama-Florida Border

    Florida law enforcement checkpoints at Alabama-Florida border

