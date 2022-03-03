BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Planning a trip down to Panama City Beach for Spring Break?
Here are some of the tourist attractions the area has to offer. From the cheapest to the most expensive.
A Dolphin Sightseeing cruise along Shell Island the St. Andrews State Park Jetties.
Price: From $24
Duration: 2 hours
The SkyWheel is located at Pier Park on Panama City Beach and is a 53-meter observation wheel. The venue also has an 18-hole mini-golf course and a ropes course.
Price: Starting at $16.99
The Attic Escape Room at Escape Manor
The timed escape room is a good activity for groups. The escape room is a challenging mental puzzle where you use clues to unlock the mystery.
Price: From $30
Duration: 75 min.
Shell Island Dolphin & Eco Sea-Fair Boat Tour
This Boat tour will take you to see Shell Island where you can swim, picnic, and see some dolphins on the way.
Price: From $30
Duration: 3.5 hours
Small Group Dolphin & Snorkel Tour
This guided cruise will give you the dolphin tour experience with an oportunity to snorkel.
Price: From $40
Duration: 2 hours
Panama City Beach Helicopter Tours
An opportunity to see a view of the Panama City Beach coastline from above on a helicopter tour.
Price: From $55
Duration: 5-25 min.
An opportunity to see seahorses, pufferfish, scallops, hermit crabs, and so much more.
Price: from $69
5 Hour Deep Sea Party Boat Fishing in Panama City Beach
Depending on the season, customers can expect to catch snapper, trigger, grouper, mackerel, amberjack and more
Price: from $75
Duration: 5 hours