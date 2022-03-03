BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Planning a trip down to Panama City Beach for Spring Break?

Here are some of the tourist attractions the area has to offer. From the cheapest to the most expensive.

Dolphin Sightseeing Cruise

A Dolphin Sightseeing cruise along Shell Island the St. Andrews State Park Jetties.

Price: From $24

Duration: 2 hours

SkyWheel Panama City Beach

The SkyWheel is located at Pier Park on Panama City Beach and is a 53-meter observation wheel. The venue also has an 18-hole mini-golf course and a ropes course.

Price: Starting at $16.99

The Attic Escape Room at Escape Manor

The timed escape room is a good activity for groups. The escape room is a challenging mental puzzle where you use clues to unlock the mystery.

Price: From $30

Duration: 75 min.

Shell Island Dolphin & Eco Sea-Fair Boat Tour

This Boat tour will take you to see Shell Island where you can swim, picnic, and see some dolphins on the way.

Price: From $30

Duration: 3.5 hours

Small Group Dolphin & Snorkel Tour

This guided cruise will give you the dolphin tour experience with an oportunity to snorkel.

Price: From $40

Duration: 2 hours

Panama City Beach Helicopter Tours

An opportunity to see a view of the Panama City Beach coastline from above on a helicopter tour.

Price: From $55

Duration: 5-25 min.

Sandbar Snorkeling Excursion

An opportunity to see seahorses, pufferfish, scallops, hermit crabs, and so much more.

Price: from $69

5 Hour Deep Sea Party Boat Fishing in Panama City Beach

Depending on the season, customers can expect to catch snapper, trigger, grouper, mackerel, amberjack and more

Price: from $75

Duration: 5 hours